Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $366,356,000. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,502,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $58,747,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,914 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,226.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 815,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 753,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

