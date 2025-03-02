Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,973,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,936,000 after purchasing an additional 732,035 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 699,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 551,749 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,648,000. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,139,000.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
CGGO opened at $29.66 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile
The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
