Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPVG. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $323.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.88.

TPVG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

