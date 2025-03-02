Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
