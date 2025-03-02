Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $228,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,990,000 after buying an additional 417,635 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,405,000 after purchasing an additional 396,158 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,586,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,474,000 after purchasing an additional 265,001 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

