Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $366,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AES by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of AES by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 386,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of AES by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 198,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 650,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Up 11.6 %

AES stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

