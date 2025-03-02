Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after buying an additional 18,283,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,832,000 after buying an additional 7,115,374 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 75.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,886,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975,392 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 538.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 4,341,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.