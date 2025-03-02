Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $126.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.