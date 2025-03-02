Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 114 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $154.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

