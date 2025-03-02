Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 602,311 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $8,964,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $4,662,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $851,306.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,949.25. This trade represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $5,903,526.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,473,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,308,092.50. This trade represents a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,722,918 shares of company stock worth $44,935,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SOUN. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

