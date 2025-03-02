Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 263.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340.60. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $585,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,630. The trade was a 27.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,181 shares of company stock worth $2,837,986. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,944,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,599,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,201,000 after purchasing an additional 934,455 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 943,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 767,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after purchasing an additional 701,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

