LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,515 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingTree by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,612,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on TREE shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.
LendingTree Stock Performance
LendingTree stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a market cap of $539.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.
Insider Transactions at LendingTree
In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,912.28. This trade represents a 11.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Scott V. Totman acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.59 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,029.28. This represents a 25.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
