Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,201 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up about 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $756,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 119,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE TECK opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

