Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Craig Hallum

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LTH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.68.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 48,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,360,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,840. The trade was a 25.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,556 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Life Time Group by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Life Time Group by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

