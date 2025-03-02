Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $232.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average of $248.49. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $222.73 and a 12 month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,508,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,047,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,732,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,895,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,164,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $131,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.