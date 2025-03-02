Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.10.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

