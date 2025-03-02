Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 117.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $553.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.50.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

