Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

HTBI opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.57%. On average, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

