Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

