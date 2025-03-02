Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 44,473 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,473 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 836,210 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 755,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 694,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 315,456 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 92,985 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $20.28 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -144.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.42 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $192,385.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,449.10. This trade represents a 28.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,904. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,092 shares of company stock worth $745,589. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.