Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 59,900 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 33.3% during the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLQT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at SelectQuote

In other SelectQuote news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343.04. The trade was a 97.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SelectQuote Price Performance

SLQT opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $784.98 million, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.15. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

