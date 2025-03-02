Maia Wealth LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

VEEV opened at $224.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.