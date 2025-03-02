Maia Wealth LLC Buys 12,899 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 202,729 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 126,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94,857 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SCHG opened at $27.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

