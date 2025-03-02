Maia Wealth LLC Buys 1,496 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 202.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,777,289,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.62. The stock has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.