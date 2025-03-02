Maia Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Diageo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 582.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.2 %

DEO stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.98.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.