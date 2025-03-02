Maia Wealth LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Maia Wealth LLC cut its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTGS. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of FTGS stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $975.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

