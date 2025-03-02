Maia Wealth LLC Has $7.34 Million Stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,918 shares during the period. FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF makes up 1.6% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maia Wealth LLC owned 0.35% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGLD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

BGLD stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

