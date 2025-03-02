Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Fidji Simo Sells 20,750 Shares

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,692 shares in the company, valued at $72,011,190.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $886,855.00.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maplebear from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 11,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487,654 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $158,701,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,506,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

