Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.2 %

MAR stock opened at $280.45 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.05.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

