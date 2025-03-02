Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells $1,658,768.28 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

