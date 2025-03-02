Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after buying an additional 56,626 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 21.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 540,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Masco by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $86.70.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.32.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

