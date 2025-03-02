MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get MediWound alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDWD

MediWound Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MDWD opened at $16.60 on Friday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MediWound by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MediWound by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.