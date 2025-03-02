Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 32,768 shares.The stock last traded at $137.99 and had previously closed at $144.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.39. The stock has a market cap of $757.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

