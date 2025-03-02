Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,628 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.