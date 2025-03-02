Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 470 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,166,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,417,000 after purchasing an additional 587,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

