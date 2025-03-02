Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $27,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $2,890,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.73 and a 1-year high of $169.05. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

