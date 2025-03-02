Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in PACCAR by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PACCAR news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,414.23. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
