Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.0 %

LULU stock opened at $365.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

