MMA Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MMA Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,888 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $161.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.71 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.68. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

