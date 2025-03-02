MMA Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,076,000 after purchasing an additional 299,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.87 and its 200 day moving average is $190.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

