MMA Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MMA Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $275.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.07. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $293.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

