MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 51,735 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,735 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,302,000 after purchasing an additional 674,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,900,000 after purchasing an additional 455,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZETA. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

Zeta Global Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $17.24 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

