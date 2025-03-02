Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,615,000 after acquiring an additional 759,980 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4,413.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after acquiring an additional 374,952 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $21,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after acquiring an additional 156,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 495,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,634,000 after acquiring an additional 156,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

