Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 400 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 6,311.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 816,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,841,000 after acquiring an additional 803,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,402,000 after acquiring an additional 252,955 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $46,979,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $21,015,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Reliance by 68.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 139,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $297.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.18 and a 200-day moving average of $289.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.98 and a 52-week high of $342.20.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.