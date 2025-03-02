Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,102,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROL opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

