Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 300 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,651,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,128.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $503.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.42. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.47 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

