Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Masco Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $75.10 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

