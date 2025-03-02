Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

