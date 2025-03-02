Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $40,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 352,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,858,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

