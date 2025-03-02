Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $31,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.66. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.