Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $31,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
IUSG opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.66. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
